Ken Paxton’s divorce just upended a must-watch GOP Senate primary

A divorce announcement on X last week just upended an already must-watch U.S. Senate race — and sparked a megadrama of Texas-sized proportions.
State Sen. Angela Paxton announced Thursday that she filed for divorce from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, after years of the latter facing allegations of public extramarital affairs, criminal indictments and impeachment hearings. In a post on X, the state senator said she was filing on “biblical grounds” and “in light of recent discoveries.” For those not fluent in Evangelical, Texas Monthly provided a translation: “What is ‘biblical grounds’ for divorce? The short answer is: cheating.”
Angela Paxton’s announcement, though, is more than grist for the gossip mill. Since Ken Paxton is running to unseat U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and has positioned himself as an “anti-establishment MAGA warrior,” the post from his soon-to-be ex-wife was met with a torrent of schadenfreude and jeers online. The primary race was already a must-watch: Paxton just announced a $2.9 million fundraising haul and polls from both Paxton-allied and Cornyn-allied super PACs show the attorney general with a clear lead over the incumbent, who managed to outraise Paxton by $1 million.
Now it promises to be even more expensive and more brutal, as the candidates and their surrogates increasingly engage in highly personal attacks that expand on years-old divides among Texas Republicans.
The announcement is a well-timed bruising for the long-embattled but seemingly untouchable attorney general, who was first elected in 2014 and has since managed to stave off multiple indictments and a bitter impeachment attempt that extensively aired allegations Paxton had an extramarital affair, exposed volatile fissures within the Texas GOP, and sparked an open civil war between the hard-right and more centrist leaning wings of the party.
After Angela Paxton’s announcement, Paxton responded with his own post on X, stating that “after facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny” the two “have decided to start a new chapter in our lives.”
“I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren,” he wrote. “I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time.” Paxton did not comment on his wife’s allegations.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee — the Senate GOP’s campaign committee — pounced on the news to take a swipe at Paxton. “What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting,” NRSC spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said. “No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time.”
The explanation for an official arm of the Senate GOP caucus attacking a GOP candidate goes beyond Cornyn being the incumbent. “Democrats believe, and some Republicans fear, Paxton would be a weaker general candidate who could finally put the Lone Star State in play,” Politico reported Monday. No Democrat has won a statewide race in Texas in more than 30 years, but Paxton has consistently run behind other Republicans such as Gov. Greg Abbott, thanks to his record of scandals. And Paxton’s challenge fits a broader trend of well-funded far-right challengers taking aim at conservative incumbents in Texas.
That history is worth a brief recap.
In 2015, Paxton was indicted on felony charges of securities fraud, including defrauding a then-colleague in the Texas House. The legal battle dragged on until a settlement was reached in March of last year, which included Paxton agreeing to do 100 hours of community service and pay nearly $300,000 in restitution.
In 2020, several of his top aides in the Office of the Attorney General accused him of firing them after reporting him to the FBI for, in the words of The Associated Press, “misusing his office to help one of his campaign contributors, who also employed a woman with whom the attorney general acknowledged having an extramarital affair.”