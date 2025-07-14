Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Ken Paxton’s divorce just upended a must-watch GOP Senate primary

Texas' attorney general and its senior senator are fighting for President Trump's support.

Wife of Texas AG Ken Paxton upends highly-watched Texas Senate race with divorce announcement July 11, 2025 / 06:38
By  Steven Monacelli

Steven Monacelli

Steven Monacelli is a columnist for The Barbed Wire and a freelance investigative journalist in Dallas.