Authorities say Colorado H.S. shooter was ‘radicalized’ by extremists September 11, 2025 / 01:24

Police say ‘extremist network’ may have influenced Colorado high school shooter

Police suspect the teenage gunman who carried out a school shooting in Colorado this week was “radicalized” before injuring two fellow students.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

