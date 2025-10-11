The Chicago raids send a worrying signal about ideal ICE agents in Trump’s America

As federal agents swarm American cities on the orders of President Donald Trump, it’s getting harder and harder to tell “law enforcement” from the criminals they claim to protect us from. In just the past two weeks, in Chicago alone, it’s all too easy to find accounts and videos of federal immigration authorities committing wanton violence rather than serving the public.
On the city’s South Side, an apartment building was stormed in a late-night, military-style raid, with dozens of residents dragged indiscriminately from their beds and homes. Witnesses said they saw children separated from their parents and restrained by zip ties. (Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin denied this, calling it “a shameful and disgusting lie.”)
At Humboldt Park Hospital, Chicago Alderperson Jessie Fuentes was manhandled and handcuffed by federal agents in civilian clothing for the “crime” of asking them to produce a judicial warrant. Video of the incident clearly shows that Fuentes remained calm, neither touching nor hampering the agents.
In Brighton Park, immigration agents opened fire on a woman who had been filming them from her car. The Department of Homeland Security claimed the woman had been trying to run them down in her vehicle — an account her attorney says is contradicted by the agents’ own body camera footage.
This list is, alas, illustrative rather than exhaustive, and it’s not hard to see why such incidents are not only becoming commonplace, but likely to get worse.
At the best of times, law enforcement jobs, unfortunately, appeal not only to people who wish to serve and protect their communities, but also to bullies who see an outlet for their anger, aggression and need to dominate others. Ideally, law enforcement agencies screen applicants to attempt to weed out such candidates and mitigate the harm done by those who slip through via rigorous training and a carefully cultivated culture of professionalism and courtesy. That is, to put it mildly, not what we are seeing at the Department of Homeland Security.
Flush with cash following a massive and unprecedented budget hike, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is currently on a hiring spree, seeking to add a whopping 10,000 officers — and dangling hefty bonuses for new hires — in order to make good on Trump’s campaign pledge to conduct mass deportations.
We know what that kind of breakneck expansion of the workforce may result in because we’ve seen it before, in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks: an explosion of corruption and misconduct.
The reality is that it’s simply infeasible to grow a workforce that quickly while maintaining high standards. If you care about high standards, that is: One of Trump’s very first acts in office was to dismantle a federal police misconduct database, designed to help law enforcement agencies spot “job hopping” applicants who’d been disciplined or fired for misconduct in prior roles.
In the current environment, that effect seems certain to be even worse. ICE already had an ugly track record, but consider what sort of person wants to start working there in 2025. The Trump administration still pays lip service to the idea that the agency is focused on dangerous criminals, but it has long been clear there aren’t nearly enough of those to meet Trump’s ambitious deportation targets. Which means ICE is now pulling from a pool of applicants who see televised images of sobbing children in handcuffs, or masked men in tactical gear roughing up Latino laborers, and don’t recoil in horror.