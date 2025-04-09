Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Maddow: Trump admin shows folly of blind obedience to someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing March 21, 2025 / 11:16

Texas’ Ken Paxton hopes to parlay multiple scandals into a GOP Senate campaign

Ken Paxton’s career as Texas attorney general has been marred by corruption allegations and impeachment. He's running for the U.S. Senate anyway.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post