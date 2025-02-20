Opinion

Four top NYC deputy mayors resign amid Adams controversy February 18, 2025 / 07:22

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she won’t remove Eric Adams as NYC mayor ‘at this time’

The Democratic governor said she would propose new guardrails for “establishing trust” for city residents amid the mayor’s growing political crisis.

Feb. 20, 2025, 5:17 PM EST

By

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

