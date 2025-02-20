Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Elon Musk isn’t too rich to be corrupt with DOGE. Just the opposite.

MAGA activists are peddling a fantastical idea about a man desperate for accumulating money and power.

Trump and Elon Musk cutting programs that ‘actually help’ Americans February 20, 2025 / 08:09
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.