Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump’s OMG moment: Harris surges with Billie Eilish & Jane Fonda surfing Swiftie’s blue wave  September 18, 2024 / 11:13

From GOP heavyweights to celebrities, Harris is expanding her coalition by the day

As endorsements help Harris dominate the cultural zeitgeist, an interest rate cut could shift the economic vibe in her favor … just as early voting kicks off.

By  Ari Melber  and  Allison Detzel

Ari Melber

Ari Melber, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, writer and attorney, is the host of “The Beat with Ari Melber” airing nightly at 6 p.m. ET on MSNBC. He also serves as MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent and an NBC News legal analyst. Before joining MSNBC, Melber practiced First Amendment law and served as a legislative aide in the U.S. Senate. He received a J.D. from Cornell Law School and is a member of the New York Bar.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post