Adult industry trade group tells Supreme Court to nix Texas’ website age verification law

Pornography is among the subjects the Supreme Court will consider in the new term starting next month — specifically, whether a Texas law’s age verification requirement for accessing online sexual content violates the First Amendment.

The 2023 law imposes requirements on any commercial website where more than one-third of its content is “sexual material harmful to minors.” The issue on appeal isn’t so much whether protecting children is laudable, but whether in pursuit of that stated goal the Texas law wrongly restricts adults.

The challengers, including an adult industry trade group, argue to the justices in a brief filed this week that the age verification requirement “is unconstitutional under a straightforward application of First Amendment principles and precedent.” They say the law forces adults “to incur severe privacy and security risks — which the statute leaves largely unaddressed — before they can access constitutionally protected speech.”

After the case, called Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton, is argued in the new term, a decision is expected by July.