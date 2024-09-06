Opinion

Dick Cheney voting for Harris ‘signals’ to others that ‘it’s okay’ to vote for the VP September 6, 2024 / 08:38

Liz Cheney: Dick Cheney is voting for Kamala Harris, too

Kamala Harris has picked up a striking number of Republican supporters, but the fact that Dick Cheney is voting for her is truly extraordinary.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

