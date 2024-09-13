Opinion

Harris: ‘We owe it to the voters to have another debate’ September 12, 2024 / 01:28

Harris has some fun with Trump’s ‘concept’ of a health care plan

As Donald Trump flails on health care policy, Kamala Harris isn’t just highlighting his “concepts” gaffe, she’s also turning him into a punchline.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

