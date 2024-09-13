Harris has some fun with Trump’s ‘concept’ of a health care plan

During this week’s presidential debate, ABC News’ Linsey Davis reminded Donald Trump that he has “long vowed to repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act. She then asked, “So tonight, nine years after you first started running, do you have a plan, and can you tell us what it is?”

The Republican nominee’s answer meandered for a while — he claimed to have “saved” the ACA during his first term, which was a brazen lie — before assuring voters that he and his team are “working on things.”

Asked in a follow-up question whether he has a plan to replace “Obamacare” or not, the former president replied, “I have concepts of a plan.” He added that Americans should expect to hear more about this “in the not-too-distant future.”

This did not go unnoticed by his Democratic rival. As a Washington Post report noted:

At a Charlotte campaign event, Kamala Harris began mocking Donald Trump’s comments during the Tuesday presidential debate about what he would do with the Affordable Care Act. People in the crowd began yelling ‘Concepts!’ — reprising Trump’s answer that he had ‘concepts’ of a health-care plan.”

The vice president didn’t just highlight her GOP opponent’s rhetoric, she ridiculed Trump and turned him into a punchline. A few hours later, Harris held a second event in North Carolina and did it again.

Kamala Harris: "Do you remember? He has 'concepts of a plan!' Which means no actual plan." pic.twitter.com/14HkRCVXn4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2024

Around the same time, the Harris campaign issued a press release shining a light on the Republican’s intention to tear down the existing health care system — a fact that is well documented.

A day earlier, as NBC News noted, Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told CNN that the candidate will share his plan on health care policy in the “not too distant future.” Asked when, she added that the campaign doesn’t yet have a specific date.

I can appreciate why Team Trump feels the need to play this tiresome game, but the Republican and his political operation have been making absurd promises along these lines for so many years, the idea that he’ll soon unveil an actual plan is literally laughable.

Indeed, let’s take a brief stroll down memory lane and take note of the familiarity of the circumstances.

In mid-July 2020, for example, as part of his re-election campaign, Trump appeared on Fox News and said, “We’re signing a health care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health care plan.”

