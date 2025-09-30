Opinion

Lawrence on Trump’s Taylor Swift attack: ‘The most hateful mind’ in presidential history September 16, 2024 / 16:31

White House attacks Ariana Grande after she shares criticism of Trump’s policies

The White House hit back at Grande using her own song titles after she shared a post on her Instagram story that was critical of the administration.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

