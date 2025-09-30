White House attacks Ariana Grande after she shares criticism of Trump’s policies

After Ariana Grande shared a post on her Instagram story criticizing the Trump administration over its immigration policy, anti-transgender agenda and censorship, the White House is hitting back at the pop star and actor.

Grande, a Grammy-winning artist and star of the film adaptation of “Wicked,” shared a post from makeup artist and influencer Matt Bernstein, which said in part:

it’s been 250 days. now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?

In a statement provided to MSNBC and other news outlets, White House deputy press secretary Kush Desai used several of Grande’s own song titles — such as “Save Your Tears,” “Just Like Magic” and “Get Well Soon” — in response:

Save your tears, Ariana, because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments. He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!