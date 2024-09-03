JD Vance endorsed a Heritage Foundation report in 2017, and it has come back to haunt him

UPDATE (Sept. 4, 2024, 10:44 a.m. ET): The Trump campaign issued a statement on Tuesday night addressing Vance’s involvement in the 2017 Heritage report. “Senator Vance has long made clear that he supports IVF and does not agree with every opinion in this seven-year-old report, which features a range of unique views from dozens of conservative thinkers,” said Luke Schroeder, Vance’s spokesperson. “He had no role in editing the report and outside of his own contribution, did not have any input on the commentary throughout.”

Since he became Donald Trump‘s running mate, Sen. JD Vance has had to defend multiple comments from his past about women and families that have resurfaced. And new reporting on Vance’s stamp of approval for a 2017 document from the Heritage Foundation could lead to more backlash.

The document in question is the “Index of Culture and Opportunity” put together by the Heritage Foundation to analyze cultural and economic trends from a conservative perspective. Vance, who had not yet entered politics and was chiefly known as the author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” wrote an introduction for the report, praising it for “shed[ding] needed light on our country’s most difficult and intractable problems.” And as The New York Times has pointed out, he was also the keynote speaker at the release of the report.