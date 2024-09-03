Opinion

Fertility treatments ‘under threat’ from Trump & Vance plan August 21, 2024 / 03:34

JD Vance endorsed a Heritage Foundation report in 2017, and it has come back to haunt him

The report includes essays lamenting single-parent households, denigrating welfare programs and bemoaning the use of fertility treatments.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

