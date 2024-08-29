I’m a childfree teacher. JD Vance thinks that means I’m ‘brainwashing’ students.

In recently resurfaced comments, Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance asserted that childfree teachers “brainwash” and “destroy” the minds of children. As an educator, I hope women everywhere, in every profession, are listening.
During a 2021 leadership forum hosted by the Center for Christian Virtue, Vance was asked how he’d handle issues with schools while senator. In his answer, he took aim at Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, saying, “You know, so many of the leaders of the left, and I hate to be so personal about this, but they’re people without kids, trying to brainwash the minds of our children.”
“If she wants to brainwash and destroy the mind of children,” he added, “she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone.” To be clear, Weingarten is stepmother to two daughters and has publicly described herself as “a mother by marriage.” But her family status is irrelevant to her capacity to lead the nation’s teachers.
I began my career as a middle school English teacher in New Jersey. When I was studying for licensure, I was required to take university and state exams focused on content knowledge and best practices, all with a foundation in child psychology and the science of learning. I gained experience designing lesson plans, assessments and rubrics that account for the myriad learning styles that populate classrooms across this country each year. At no time during my path to teaching was I questioned about the status of my womb and whether gestation would enhance my ability to work with children and their families.
When I became a teacher, my students and I read books together. I taught them to analyze text and write essays across several genres. In my classroom, students learned about the art of informed argumentation and how — in the words of Plato — opinion is the lowest form of knowledge. They also learned new vocabulary and grammar and everything else that one might expect of a classroom in which literacy development is front and center. I like to think that what my students learned while in my care helped set them up to pursue success in their chosen professions.
When I met my students’ parents to talk about their child’s progress, at no time was I questioned about my reproductive status, or how that status related to my ability to educate their children. All parents simply want to know that the person standing at the front of the room is competent in their chosen profession and cares about their child as a whole person.
I now teach at the college level, in a teacher preparation program. My students are some of our nation’s future teachers. My curriculum includes the nuts and bolts of teaching and has been adapted to account for the issues facing schools, classrooms and students today. We work on how to not only create lesson plans, but also build inclusive classroom communities where all children feel safe and cared for, and where parents can feel confident knowing that their children are in good hands.