Vacationing JD Vance confronts baby-faced meme and protests in the United Kingdom

JD Vance’s track record of eventful travel is stretching on, as the vice president continues to get trolled at home and abroad. Vance and his family traveled last week to the Cotswolds in the United Kingdom — where a British activist group called Everybody Hates Elon rented a truck that displayed an unflattering meme of Vance as it followed him around the countryside.

The image, which shows a bald and wide-eyed Vance with plump cheeks, is the same one that a 21-year old Norwegian tourist said led to him being denied entry to the U.S. after customs officials discovered it on his phone. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said the Norwegian was denied entry for admitted drug use.)

CNBC reported:

Vance’s visit to the Cotswolds also gave locals the opportunity to celebrate — by way of a so-called ‘Vance not welcome party.’ A spokesperson for the Stop Trump Coalition, which organized the protest, told CNBC on Wednesday that the gathering of around 80 people — mostly locals — was ‘joyous,’ with a ‘wonderful’ atmosphere.

Meanwhile, in nearby Oxfordshire, residents in the typically quiet area have expressed annoyance at Vance and his large motorcade.

A satirical image of Vice President JD Vance was unofficially installed on a billboard Wednesday in Cheltenham, England. Getty Images

On a recent trip to his home state of Ohio for his 41st birthday, Vance’s security detail requested that the Army Corps of Engineers raise the water levels of the Little Miami River ahead of a family kayaking trip — a move that’s drawing scrutiny from congressional Democrats.

Vance also encountered protesters earlier this year during a ski vacation in Vermont.

Last month, Vance and his family visited Disneyland in Southern California, as federal agents conducted immigration raids nearby in Los Angeles.

“Sorry to all the people who were at Disneyland for the longer lines, but we had a very good time,” Vance said afterward, speaking on the podcast of Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Vance also told Miller that he really wants to go to Hawaii.

“Hopefully, we can find some excuse as vice president of the United States to go to Hawaii,” Vance told Miller. “Kamala Harris went to Hawaii, so we should be able to find some excuse to go to Hawaii.”