Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Norwegian tourist says he was denied U.S. entry over JD Vance meme June 26, 2025 / 02:58

Vacationing JD Vance confronts baby-faced meme and protests in the United Kingdom

The vice president’s vacations have been eventful and are regularly drawing protests, such as this past week in the Cotswolds.

Aug. 17, 2025, 6:00 AM EDT

By

Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post