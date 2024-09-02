Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Choose wisely: Abortion is once again on the presidential election ballot August 31, 2024 / 05:38

Right-wing backlash to Trump flip-flop on Florida abortion amendment speaks to a bigger problem

Trump had signaled an openness to supporting a ballot amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, sparking criticism from anti-abortion activists.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post