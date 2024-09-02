Right-wing backlash to Trump flip-flop on Florida abortion amendment speaks to a bigger problem

Donald Trump said on Friday he will vote against Florida’s abortion rights ballot amendment after all, as he tries to stem the backlash from anti-abortion Republicans for having suggested earlier that he might support the measure in November.

Trump said that he opposes Florida’s Amendment 4, which, if passed, will enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. His comments appear to be an attempt to manage the fallout from his interview with NBC News a day earlier, when he signaled an openness to supporting the ballot amendment.

Trump had been critical of Florida’s six-week abortion ban in his NBC News interview. When asked how he would vote on Amendment 4, he said, “I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks.”

