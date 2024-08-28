Vance’s rhetorical record on people without kids gets even worse

It’s been about six weeks since Donald Trump tapped Sen. JD Vance as his new running mate, and the rollout for the Ohio Republican hasn’t exactly been smooth. In fact, there’s quantifiable evidence that much of the public just doesn’t like the young senator — and his standing hasn’t improved since he became a candidate for national office.

There are different explanations for Vance’s unpopularity, but it seems likely that his lengthy record of condemning Americans without children has contributed to his troubles. Unfortunately for the GOP ticket, that record is still growing. NBC News reported:

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, the Republican vice presidential nominee, attacked teachers who don’t have children in remarks in 2021 that resurfaced Tuesday. In his public comments, he reserved specific criticism for Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers.

“You know, so many of the leaders of the left, and I hate to be so personal about this, but they’re people without kids, trying to brainwash the minds of our children,” Vance said at a forum in October 2021, about a year before he was elected to office for the first time.

He added, in reference to the AFT leader, “If she wants to brainwash and destroy the mind of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone.”

Unearthed audio: JD Vance says teachers who do not have biological children “disorient and really disturb” him: “She should have some of her own [children]” pic.twitter.com/Rqx2PLfjT5 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 27, 2024

Such ugly language would be controversial on its own, but it’s made vastly worse by the totality of his record.

As we’ve discussed, during Vance’s first campaign, the then-candidate appeared on Fox News and diagnosed what he saw as a crisis plaguing the United States. The country, Vance told a national television audience, was being run “by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too. It’s just a basic fact.”

The future senator specifically included Vice President Kamala Harris — who has stepchildren, but no biological children of her own — in his societal condemnation.