The Jan. 6 ‘Awards Gala’ at Trump’s golf course has been postponed indefinitely

A fundraising event for Jan. 6 defendants, which had been scheduled to take place this week at Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, has been postponed indefinitely.

Dubbed the “J6 Awards Gala,” the event was initially scheduled for Thursday, but its website now lists the event as postponed and its location as “undetermined.”

The event had been touted as a celebration of Jan. 6 defendants and a fundraiser for their legal fees. Tickets ranged from $1,500 per person for general admission to $50,000 for a “platinum table” for 12 at the VIP reception. Trump was listed as an “invited speaker” but was not expected to attend.