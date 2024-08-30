Opinion

Giuliani losing his home amidst 2 indictments & whopping $148,000,000 fine for 2020 lies June 18, 2024 / 08:14

Ruby Freeman, Shaye Moss are going after Giuliani’s assets now that his bankruptcy case is dismissed

The Georgia election workers are seeking control of Giuliani's assets, including his luxury properties, furniture, TV, sports memorabilia and dozens of watches.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post