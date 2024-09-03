On abortion rights, Trump hands Harris, Dems a key opportunity

Several years ago, Michael Kinsley famously wrote, “A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth — some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.” This came to mind last week, when Donald Trump accidentally said what he was thinking about abortion policy in his adopted home state of Florida.

It was in April 2023 when Republican policymakers in the state created a controversial and unpopular six-week abortion ban. This year, voters in the Sunshine State will decide whether to undo that policy with Amendment 4 — a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in Florida’s state constitution.

For months, the former president said very little about the measure, but in an interview with NBC News last week, Trump appeared to speak his mind. The six-week limit, the GOP nominee said, is “too short,” adding that Floridians need “more time.” Asked how he’d vote on Amendment 4, the Republican said, “I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks.”

The unscripted, on-the-record comments, seemingly reflecting Trump’s actual beliefs, did not go unnoticed on the right. On the contrary, parts of the former president’s far-right base wasted little time slamming his apparent support for the abortion-rights ballot measure and criticisms of abortion restrictions that his own party championed.

And so, as my MSNBC colleague Clarissa-Jan Lim noted, the GOP candidate reversed course a day later.

Donald Trump said on Friday he will vote against Florida’s abortion rights ballot amendment after all, as he tries to stem the backlash from anti-abortion Republicans for having suggested earlier that he might support the measure in November.

There was a degree of irony to the circumstances: One of Trump’s principal talking points last week was accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of “flip-flopping.” It was against this backdrop that the GOP nominee struggled — again — to keep his story straight on a key issue for millions of voters.