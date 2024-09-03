Opinion

Donald Trump chases politics and stabs evangelical supporters in the back August 30, 2024 / 09:19

On abortion rights, Trump hands Harris, Dems a key opportunity

Kamala Harris wasted little time seizing on Donald Trump's announcement that he'll vote to protect Florida's six-week abortion ban.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

