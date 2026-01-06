Opinion

Small crowd of Jan. 6 defendants marches on the Capitol with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio

The event, billed as a memorial service for slain Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt, attracted only a few dozen people.

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio attends a January 6th memorial march marking five years since the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 06, 2026.
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio attends a January 6th memorial march marking five years since the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 06, 2026.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Andy Campbell is a Senior Enterprise Editor for MS NOW Digital. He is also the author of "We Are Proud Boys: How a right-wing street gang ushered in a new era of American extremism."