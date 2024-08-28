Trump’s golf club honoring the villains of Jan. 6 is on brand — but no less disgusting

Next week, the private golf club that former President Donald Trump owns in club in Bedminster, New Jersey, is scheduled to host a “J6 Awards Gala” to celebrate not the people who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but the people who attacked it.
Trump isn’t expected to attend, according to reports, even though the Stand in the Gap Foundation, the organization that’s behind the event, boasts that it’s invited him to speak. But Trump doesn’t have to speak for us to link him to this event. It’s being held at a property he owns, and he has been very vocal in his support of the people who brutally attacked police officers in an assault on the Capitol. Last year, he spoke at a fundraiser held at the same golf course in support of the insurrectionists, and he’s hailed the attackers as “patriots” and vowed to pardon them, including those “who assaulted officers.”
And even if he isn’t there Sept. 5, the event’s website promises speaking appearances from Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and former adviser Peter Navarro, who served three months in jail for refusing to comply with the House Jan. 6 committee’s investigation.
According to the event’s website, “the J6 Awards Gala … will honor and celebrate the twenty defendants who contributed to the powerful ‘Justice For All’ song” and celebrate “all J6 defendants who have shown incredible courage and sacrifice.”
A presidential candidate letting his property be used to host an event where a mob attack on police officers will be celebrated as heroic is blood-boiling.
As for the “Justice for All” song, which Trump has his supporters stand for at his rallies, we know the identities of many of the singers from a May 2023 Washington Post report:
Texan Ryan Nichols, according to the Department of Justice, drove to the Capitol based on the “belief that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.” Nichols, who pleaded guilty to two felonies, including assaulting law enforcement officers, was wearing body armor as he “delivered two streams” of pepper spray “hitting multiple law enforcement officers.” Nichols also urged his fellow attackers to enter the Capitol with him, and yelled, “If you have a weapon, you need to get your weapon!” He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Before he traveled from Texas to the Capitol, Shane Jenkins, another Texan, posted, “I have some sog tomahawks and tactical blades can I take those?” on social media. He was convicted at trial of eight felony charges and sentenced to seven years. Prosecutors say he pulled a “Sog” brand metal tomahawk axe out of his bag during the siege and used it to break windows. He then “riled up the crowd, telling other rioters, “Bro, we’re going in that f— building one way or another” and “We paid for it; it’s our f— building.” Prosecutors say he “hurled nine different objects at the officers” protecting Congress that day.