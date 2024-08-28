Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s golf club honoring the villains of Jan. 6 is on brand — but no less disgusting

A presidential candidate letting his property be used to host an event that will celebrate a mob attack on police officers is blood-boiling.

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump stands while a song, "Justice for All," is played during a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, on March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas.Evan Vucci / AP file
By  Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah

Dean Obeidallah

Dean Obeidallah is a radio host, lawyer and MSNBC columnist.