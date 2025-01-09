Jimmy Carter’s funeral service is today. Here’s how to watch.

Former President Jimmy Carter’s national funeral service will take place Thursday, two days after his casket arrived at the U.S. Capitol to lie in state.

On Thursday morning, Carter’s casket will be transported from the Capitol to Washington National Cathedral, and the invitation-only service will start at 10 a.m. ET. MSNBC’s live television coverage will begin at 6 a.m. ET, and you can also follow our live blog at MSNBC.com for updates and analysis in real time.

President Joe Biden, who has declared Thursday a day of national mourning, will deliver a eulogy. Several former presidents are expected to attend, including President-elect Donald Trump.

Lawmakers from both parties have paid their respects to the Georgia Democrat over the past two days, praising Carter for his humanitarian work and his civil rights legacy. Members of the public were able to pay their respects in the Capitol Rotunda through early Thursday.

Carter, who served one term and then went on to establish himself as a champion of human rights and international diplomacy, was the longest-living U.S. president. He died at age 100 on Dec. 29, after nearly two years of hospice care at his longtime home in Plains, Georgia.

After the funeral service, Carter’s remains will be returned to Plains for a private service. He will be buried next to his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died at age 96 in November 2023. They were married for 77 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.