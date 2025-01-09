Opinion

‘A reminder just how broad his impact was’: Judy Woodruff on the tribute to Jimmy Carter January 8, 2025 / 04:40

Jimmy Carter’s funeral service is today. Here’s how to watch.

President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy at Washington National Cathedral. Several former presidents, including President-elect Donald Trump, are expected to attend.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim



Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

