Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

This act of kindness from Jimmy Carter helped stop Israel and Egypt from fighting

The Camp David Accords and the treaty that resulted dramatically reduced the odds of general war — even superpower confrontation — in the Middle East.

Jimmy Carter’s diplomatic success in the Middle East ‘was quite extraordinary’: David Miller January 7, 2025 / 08:12
By  Jonathan Alter

Jonathan Alter

Jonathan Alter is an award-winning author, political analyst, documentary filmmaker, columnist, television producer and radio host. His most recent book is “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life.” A former senior editor and columnist at Newsweek, Alter is a longtime political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.