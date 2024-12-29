Jimmy Carter, my father and me

President Jimmy Carter was a man of principle. His moral compass helped guide him — and us — through some of our country’s greatest challenges. Those high ethical standards, his deep commitment to humanity and his belief in the inherent good of people carried over into every aspect of his life, too. The former president died at 100 on Sunday, at his home in Plains, Georgia.
I first met President Carter as a child. My dad, Zbigniew Brzezinski, served as his national security adviser from 1977 to 1981 — from age 10 through my early teen years. They were also friends. My dad was his trusted confidant and jogging partner. I feel so lucky that I got to know the Carter family.
President Carter was a good man, one who was underestimated, faithful, humble and a public servant to his core.
Being part of the Carters’ lives also gave me a front-row seat to history. My dad took me and my two brothers on any work trip he could so we could see the world through the lens of a national security adviser. President Carter always welcomed us on those trips, from a private dinner with Pope John Paul II during his official visit to the U.S. to private meetings with several world leaders.
I even got to go to Camp David in Maryland during the historic 1979 peace accords, which laid the groundwork for diplomatic and commercial relations between Egypt and Israel. The Carters’ daughter, Amy, and I are the same age. I remember swimming with her during that trip and having dinner at the main cabin with the Carter family almost every night.
One evening, President Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, asked me to play piano for them. I was a terrible piano player, but nervously agreed to play a little tune. It was simple and I wasn’t very good. But they gave me the biggest round of applause that I ever heard in my entire life. They were validating, lovely and human. They felt like an extension of my family.
Of course, my dad wasn’t around all the time during those very busy years. One year, my father was unable to come to my older brother Mark’s confirmation, which he mentioned offhandedly to the president when he was away. Carter, in turn, took the time to write my 13-year-old brother a handwritten note.
“Because your father was on a trip to Egypt on a major mission of peace, he could not attend your confirmation ceremonies,” the president wrote. “He and I were very proud of you on this important day in your life. You have every reason, also, to be very proud of your father.”
Mark, who is now the U.S. ambassador to Poland, recently told me he has treasured that letter ever since. “My Catholic confirmation was coming up, and Dad was my sponsor. … In the last moment, Dad had to fly to Egypt to negotiate with President Sadat in what ultimately turned into the Camp David Accords,” Mark recounted. “When President Carter learned that Dad would have to miss my Catholic confirmation, the president offered to serve as my sponsor. … What a decent man President Carter was.”
In the end, my mom ended up serving as Mark’s sponsor — but President Carter’s note and generosity spoke volumes about who he was, and how much he cared for his team and their families.
My other brother Ian (who, by the way, worked in the George W. Bush administration), also has very fond memories of President Carter.
When Ian was a senior at Williams College, Carter granted him an interview for a project he was doing about U.S.-Soviet relations. “That reflected his warmth toward [our dad], as well as an openness and eagerness to engage the future generations,” Ian told me.