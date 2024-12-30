Jimmy Carter embodied what Trump has never been able to grasp about Christianity

During the 1976 presidential campaign, The New York Times ran a front-page story on Jimmy Carter’s Baptist faith. “There has been no serious challenge to Mr. Carter’s sincerity or his spiritual credibility,” the reporter concluded. “Most uneasiness appears to stem from a fear that an evangelistically minded President might use his power to advance his beliefs or violate the separation of church and state.”
Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100 in Plains, Georgia, went on to win the presidency and spent the decades of his post-presidency championing human rights around the world and building houses through Habitat for Humanity. He taught Sunday school classes before, during, and after his time in the White House. No matter what you think of his actions as president, there was no serious challenge to his spiritual credibility. Jimmy Carter faithfully followed Jesus.
And as for the aforementioned “uneasiness,” it turned out that the most devoutly Christian president in modern American politics was also an ardent defender of the separation of church and state. Carter modeled what it looks like for a Christian to engage in politics while steadfastly guarding against theocracy and Christian nationalism.
It’d be difficult to find a starker difference in how a president wields religion than the juxtaposition of Jimmy Carter and President-elect Donald Trump.
As the Times noted in the same 1976 article, “Mr. Carter’s supporters say that Baptists have been in the forefront of struggles to maintain a wall of separation between church and state and that the candidate’s record shows nothing that could raise any objections on this score.”
President Carter stood strong in support of healthy boundaries between religion and government as president. He opposed coercing students to pray in public schools. He understood the difference between his duties as president and as parishioner, ending the practice of inviting evangelical pastors, like the Rev. Billy Graham, to have services in the White House. Instead, he worshipped with his family at a Baptist church near the White House.
Carter understood the history of religion and politics in the United States, and that religious freedom is protected by not allowing the government to promote or denigrate religion, something he succinctly summarized in a speech to Southern Baptist Brotherhood Commission in 1978:
“Separation is specified in the law, but for a religious person, there is nothing wrong with bringing these two together, because you can’t divorce religious beliefs from public service. And at the same time, of course, in public office you cannot impose your own religious beliefs on others.”
Carter also called out Christians who weaponized the faith to serve their own political interests. “During the last two decades, these principles [of church-state separation] have been challenged, often successfully, by Christian fundamentalists,” he wrote in 1996. “Under the banner of the Christian Coalition, they have merged with the conservative wing of the Republican Party, becoming an active force in politics and enjoying a series of election successes.”
Still, the merging of right-wing politics with Christian fundamentalism continued to gain more strength, culminating with Trump’s wins in 2016 and 2024.