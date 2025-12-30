Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Photos of the year: How these moments defined 2025

From heart-wrenching to uplifting, photojournalists around the world braved extraordinary conditions to bear witness and ensure that no story went unseen.

A police officer holds a weapon to the camera as protesters face off with police outside of a federal building in downtown Los Angeles for an anti-Trump "No Kings Day" demonstration.
Police holding weapons face off with protestors during a "No Kings Day" demonstration in Los Angeles on June 14.Spencer Platt / Getty Images
By  Emily Steinberger Zeina Zeitoun Pinar Istek  and  Ben King

Emily Steinberger

Emily Steinberger is a photo editor at MS NOW.

Zeina Zeitoun

Zeina Zeitoun is a Photo Editor at MS NOW. She was previously a Photo Editor for TODAY.com.

Pinar Istek

Pinar Istek is a Photo Editor at MS NOW.

Ben King

Ben King

Ben King is the Art Director for MS NOW