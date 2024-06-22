Republican National Convention will be gun-free again

During the three-day event at which Donald Trump will officially be nominated for president by a party that has consistently opposed implementing gun safety measures, firearms will not be allowed near the convention area in downtown Milwaukee.

Open and concealed carry will be permitted up to within a few blocks of the event space, per Wisconsin state law; but weapons will be prohibited within the inner perimeter of the venue, according to the Secret Service, which laid out security plans at a news conference on Friday. The safety plan was put together by the Secret Service and local officials.

“Understandably, the presence of firearms around any kind of major event is going to make some people feel uncomfortable,” Nick DeSiato, chief of staff in the Milwaukee mayor’s office, told Axios.