Trump reportedly calls Milwaukee 'horrible' in 'long ramble' to GOP lawmakers: source

Republicans reportedly prepping possible convention where Trump is under house arrest

Having Trump appear virtually to accept his nomination as president because he is under house arrest would be yet another first for him — and for the country.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

