Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Heartbreaking’, ‘unacceptable’: Mayor on gun violence plaguing U.S. after deadly Brown shooting December 14, 2025 / 10:55

Trump’s Justice Department rejects federal ban on mailing concealable firearms

One of the biggest differences between the president’s first term and his second is on gun policy.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post