After judge tosses Nevada fake electors case, AG says he will appeal ‘immediately’

A Nevada judge has dismissed charges against six Republicans who falsely declared that Donald Trump won the 2020 election in the battleground state, after ruling that the case was brought in the wrong jurisdiction.

Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus on Friday sided with the defense attorneys’ argument that Las Vegas was the wrong venue for the case. Holthus scrapped the trial, which was slated to begin in January.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said his office will take up the case with the state Supreme Court. “The judge got it wrong and we’ll be appealing immediately,” he said in a statement.