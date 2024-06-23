Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Ted Cruz podcast payments raising ‘serious’ ethical, legal questions April 26, 2024 / 03:52

Ted Cruz says Biden is using $1 trillion infrastructure law to boost re-election bid

Cruz has taken issue with signs that say “Project Funded By President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” calling them “campaign yard signs courtesy of the American taxpayer.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post