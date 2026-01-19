Monday’s Mini-Report, 1.19.26

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest on the train collision in Spain: “The Spanish authorities on Monday were investigating the cause of a high-speed crash between two trains in southern Spain the night before that killed at least 40 people, as survivors described harrowing scenes of bodies thrown from mangled train cars.”

* In Syria: “A third round of retaliatory strikes by the U.S. in Syria resulted in the death of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated leader, who officials say had a direct tie to the Islamic State member responsible for last month’s ambush that killed two U.S. soldiers and one American civilian interpreter in the country.”

* In Minnesota: “A federal judge in Minnesota imposed restrictions on the actions of immigration agents toward protesters in the state on Friday, a decision that comes after weeks of mounting tension between demonstrators and federal officers.”

* Has Trump figured out what would happen if Iran’s current leadership fell? “President Donald Trump on Saturday called for an end to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s 37-year reign. ‘It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,’ Trump told POLITICO, as widespread protests calling for an end to the regime appear to have waned.”

* A welcome delay: “With Americans reeling from high consumer prices, the federal government will suspend tax refund seizures and wage garnishments for people in default on their student loans, the Education Department said Friday. The action dials back the Trump administration’s recent decision to resume involuntary collections after a nearly six-year suspension because of the pandemic.”

* For decades, Republican leaders cared about the democracy movement in Myanmar. Now, the Trump administration no longer cares about the country’s dubious elections process.