Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘I love Milwaukee!’ Donald Trump attempts damage control in Wisconsin June 19, 2024 / 05:37

Trump tries to convince Milwaukee residents he doesn’t hate their city

Trump reportedly called Milwaukee, which is hosting the Republican National Convention, a "horrible city" in a closed-door meeting with GOP lawmakers last week.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post