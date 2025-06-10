Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Ramy Youssef on playing a billionaire tech bro in ‘Mountainhead’ amid Trump-Musk break-up June 7, 2025 / 07:33

Trump’s FTC is digging into Elon Musk’s claims about an advertiser ‘boycott’

Plus, ICE removes a top TikToker, Steve Bannon is back on Spotify, and the University of Michigan backtracks on student surveillance.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post