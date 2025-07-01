Trump’s citizenship database could become a tool for voter suppression

Happy Tuesday. Here’s your Tuesday Tech Drop, the past week’s top stories from the intersection of technology and politics.

Trump’s data dreams

In recent months, there’s been widespread speculation over the Trump administration’s reported plans to work with controversial tech company Palantir to compile a massive database of Americans’ personal information. Now we have a bit of clarity on how some of that data could be used.

NPR reported Monday that the administration has developed a national citizenship data system that it wants states to use to crack down on noncitizen voters — a fascination of Donald Trump’s, despite the lack of evidence that such voters have affected the result of any U.S. election. One wonders whether and how this tool might be used to fuel Trump’s conspiracy theories.

Experts have raised concerns about the accuracy of the data being used, as well as whether this administration — which is currently trying to ramp up efforts to strip some Americans of their citizenship — can be trusted to deploy this tool ethically.

Read more at NPR.

Canada axes digital tax

Trump did the bidding of large tech companies when he said Friday that he was ending trade negotiations with Canada in response to the country’s digital services tax on tech companies — foreign and domestic — that was set to go into effect on the last day of June. Canada then rescinded the tax.

Read more at CNBC.

AI moratorium’s mortality

After a tentative deal appeared to have been reached between Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., it appears a 10-year ban on states instituting regulations around artificial intelligence has been dropped from Republicans’ budget bill. For now.

Read more at Time.

Musk’s ‘fixer’ reportedly no longer at Tesla

One of the top executives at Tesla — Omead Afshar, who has been called Elon Musk’s “fixer” by The Wall Street Journal — has reportedly left the company. Tesla has been mired in a sales slump and ongoing tumult, partially stemming from backlash over Musk’s role in crafting Trump’s policies.