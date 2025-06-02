Opinion

The end of Elon Musk’s Washington tenure should be the beginning of his reckoning

If Democrats retake the House or Senate, they’ll need to investigate what exactly the billionaire did with DOGE.

Americans deserve apology from Musk for damage DOGE has created: Sen. Schumer June 2, 2025 / 08:38
By  Eoin Higgins

Eoin Higgins

Eoin Higgins is a writer based in New England. His book, "Owned: How Tech Billionaires on the Right Bought the Loudest Voices on the Left," is available now.