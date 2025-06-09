Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Will Mark Zuckerberg’s bet on Trump pay off for Meta? May 28, 2025 / 05:56

Meta is making a frightening foray into military technology

Mark Zuckerberg's controversial company is helping create an AI-enabled headset that will be used to train members of the armed forces.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post