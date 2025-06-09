Meta is making a frightening foray into military technology

Under CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta is plunging headfirst into the world of military technology. Literally.

Last month, in a joint statement, the social media and technology giant announced it’s working with defense contractor Anduril to develop virtual reality devices that will deploy artificial intelligence to train military service members.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which interviewed Anduril founder, Palmer Luckey, the devices include “new rugged helmets, glasses and other wearables that provide a virtual-reality or augmented-reality experience.” The outlet reported:

The system, called EagleEye, will carry sensors that enhance soldiers’ hearing and vision — detecting drones flying miles away or sighting hidden targets, for instance. It will also let soldiers operate and interact with AI-powered weapon systems. Anduril’s autonomy software and Meta’s AI models will underpin the devices.

But the deal, and Meta’s apparent eagerness to wet its beak under the seemingly endless spigot of U.S. defense spending, raises a question for all to consider. That is: Should a company that’s been tied to various disinformation scandals, even admitting at one point that its platform was used by violent extremists to promote genocidal propaganda, be given such access and influence when it comes to training the American military?

In comments to Bloomberg last week, Meta’s chief technology officer, Andrew Bosworth, described a “silent majority” within the tech industry eager to pursue such projects:

Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth said that the “tides have turned” in Silicon Valley and made it more palatable for the tech industry to support the US military’s efforts. There’s long existed a “silent majority” who wanted to pursue defense projects, Bosworth said during an interview at the Bloomberg Tech summit in San Francisco on Wednesday. “There’s a much stronger patriotic underpinning than I think people give Silicon Valley credit for,” he said. Silicon Valley was founded on military development and “there’s really a long history here that we are kind of hoping to return to, but it is not even day one,” Bosworth added.