Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump and Musk can both hurt each other in their feud. Here’s how.

Trump has the government. Musk has his money and rockets. America stands to lose in this fight.

Michael Cohen: Musk expects too much from Trump in return for election support June 7, 2025 / 10:07
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.