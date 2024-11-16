FBI says Hispanic, LGBTQ people also got threatening text messages after the election

The FBI said last week that it is investigating a barrage of racist text messages sent to Black people across the country after the election. On Friday, the agency said it has received reports that Hispanic and LGBTQ people were also targeted by similarly threatening text messages.

“Some recipients reported being told they were selected for deportation or to report to a re-education camp,” the FBI said in a statement, adding that some messages were sent via email.

Although the FBI said it had not received any reports of text messages that resulted in violent acts, the agency said it is looking into all incidents and working with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.