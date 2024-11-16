Giuliani turns over some assets to Freeman and Moss as he fights to keep others

After weeks of delay, Rudy Giuliani has finally turned over the first of his assets to two Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him, his lawyer said Friday.

Joseph Cammarata, a New York–based lawyer who took Giuliani’s case on Friday after his previous attorneys sought to remove themselves as his legal representation earlier this week, told a federal judge that Giuliani has surrendered his luxury watches, a diamond ring and a 1980 Mercedes-Benz to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss that morning.

The ring and watch collection were delivered to Georgia via FedEx, and the car was delivered to a location in Florida at the request of Freeman and Moss’ counsel, Cammarata said in his filing.