Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Sketch artist captures ICE arrests in NYC immigration court August 22, 2025 / 05:49

FBI spied on court-watchers amid backlash to Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda

A new report shows the law enforcement agency targeted activists at immigration court proceedings, categorizing them as “anarchist violent extremist actors.”

Nov. 21, 2025, 3:03 PM EST

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post