FBI spied on court-watchers amid backlash to Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda

The Trump administration’s increasingly aggressive attempts to crack down on people who monitor or protest its widely unpopular immigration policies have been well documented. Those efforts have included federal indictments and pressure campaigns against Big Tech. Now documents newly obtained by The Guardian show the government surveilled activists who were monitoring its activities outside immigration court proceedings earlier this summer in New York City.

The documents, which were given to The Guardian by government transparency group Property of the People and haven’t been independently verified by MS NOW, show how the feds accessed messages sent by activists on encrypted messaging platform Signal.

Per The Guardian:

The FBI, the documents show, gained access to conversations in a ‘courtwatch’ Signal group that helps coordinate volunteer activists who monitor public proceedings at three New York federal immigration courts. The US government has repeatedly been accused of violating immigrants’ due process rights at those courts. A ‘joint situational information report’ from the FBI and the New York police department (NYPD), dated 28 August 2025, quoted from a chat on Signal, the encrypted messaging app, and also characterized the court watchers as ‘anarchist violent extremist actors’. The two-page report was distributed to other law enforcement agencies across the US.

The report offered no evidence to support the claim that the “courtwatch” group consists of “anarchist violent extremist actors,” and the FBI didn’t respond to The Guardian’s request to provide evidence. But given that the goal of such groups is to ensure federal immigration laws and proper procedures are followed, it’s hard to align that with an “anarchist” agenda.