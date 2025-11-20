Opinion

Prosecutors move to dismiss charges against woman shot by Border Patrol agent

Earlier this month, the court was presented with text messages in which a federal agent bragged about the shooting.

Tense clashes outside Chicago-area ICE facility November 14, 2025 / 06:39
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.