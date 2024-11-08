Law enforcement probing racist text messages to Black people that threaten slavery

In the wake of the election, Black people across the country have reported that they’ve received racist text messages threatening them with slavery, which has prompted investigations in several states and a federal probe.

The texts, sent anonymously, seemed to have begun Wednesday morning just hours after the presidential election was called for Donald Trump. NBC News reported that the messages were similar in nature, telling people that they have been “selected” to pick cotton on a plantation and to be ready at a certain time. Some of the texts referred to the recipient by name.

Several messages also mentioned Trump, though the Trump campaign has repudiated the text messages. Brian Hughes, a campaign communication adviser, told NBC News it is “absolute nonsense” to link Trump to the messages. “If we can find the origin of these messages which promote this kind of ugliness in our name we will obviously take legal action to stop it,” Hughes said in a statement.

The FBI said Thursday that it’s “aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country” and is in touch with other federal authorities, including the Justice Department. The Federal Communications Commission said it is also investigating, as did Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. New York Attorney General Letitia James said that some recipients are as young as middle school students.