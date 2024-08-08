Debunking the GOP’s lies about Tim Walz’s military record

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 7 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

Every year, about 2 million Americans serve in the armed forces, either full time or one weekend a month. These people come from all walks of life and serve in different ways.

Many serve as Sen. JD Vance of Ohio did. After high school, Vance signed up for a four-year enlistment in the Marines including six months in Iraq doing public affairs. Then he was honorably discharged.

That’s a bit of a rarity among politicians. Most served as officers after college, which means better pay and benefits. But there is an even rarer experience: Among the tiny fraction of Americans who enlist, a much smaller share make a career of it — serving 20 years or more, with multiple deployments. And only a small fraction of those stay in the service after being disabled on the job.

One of them is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, an enlisted soldier in the National Guard for nearly a quarter of a century. A journey that began on a Nebraska farm as soon as he was eligible to join.

“My father served during the Korean War. And the day after I turned 17, he took me down to an Army National Guard recruiter and I raised my hand and signed up,” Walz said of his enlistment.

That was in 1981 when Ronald Reagan was president. Walz continued to serve for the next 24 years under four commanders in chief.

He spent most of that time as an artillery soldier, which took a toll on his hearing. In 2002, after Walz had already done 20 years and qualified for retirement, a medical board considered discharging him because of his hearing loss. Instead, he convinced them to let him complete his final enlistment, which began after 9/11.

Walz achieved theh highest enlisted rank in the Army, command sergeant major. But rather than stay in and complete the schooling for that rank, he retired in 2005 at the rank of master sergeant.

In part, he says, because he wanted to speak freely about political injustices, including the Iraq War. The following year, he was one of more than 60 anti-war veterans running for Congress as the “Fighting Dems,” a group that included Sen. Tammy Duckworth, now former Sen. Jim Webb and now former Rep. Patrick Murphy.