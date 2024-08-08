Tim Walz is the political ally trans people need and deserve

Tuesday morning’s announcement that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 election electrified Democrats and their allies across the country.
Everyone from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to notorious centrist Democratic-turned-independent Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia praised the pick, bringing long elusive unity to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket for the first time in several election cycles. One small but beleaguered voting constituency in particular breathed a sigh of relief at the choice: trans people.
Trans issues have emerged as one of the primary political targets of the Republican Party, and many of the party’s legislative accomplishments over the last few years involve the systematic persecution of trans people’s rights in red-state legislatures. Because of that, Harris needed to choose someone with a track record of handling the inevitable gender identity attacks. Enter Walz.
First and foremost, Walz was the creator of the “weird” attack line that has knocked Republicans on their heels over the last month of the campaign. Branding Republicans and their gender-based obsessions with pregnancy and trans people as creepy and “weird” brilliantly defuses the emotional manipulation conservatives are trying to achieve. It is, indeed, weird to be worried about children’s genitals, it is weird to obsess over Olympic athlete’s chromosomes, it is weird to criticize women for being childless (but never childless men).
But beyond being the creator of the most incisive Democratic attack line of the cycle, Walz has a deep track record of supporting LGBTQ people and pro-equality policies. As governor, he signed an executive order last year protecting trans people’s rights to access gender-affirming care in Minnesota, he signed a statewide ban on LGBTQ “conversion therapy,” and he signed a bill making his state a trans refuge state, which protects trans people and their parents from actions taken by out-of-state governments to prosecute them for accessing gender-affirming care.
As a member of Congress, prior to becoming governor, Walz co-sponsored a bill to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, along with a bill to repeal the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy — which had prohibited openly gay people from serving in the armed forces.
Outside of his official record on queer and trans issues, I’m struck by how he talks about the trans people in his state. In a time when a lot of national level Democrats are afraid to even say the word “trans” or who speak in euphemisms with vague references to allowing people “to be who they are,” Walz positions his support for trans issues as a matter of being neighborly.
“We are saying to our trans loved ones, friends, neighbors, and fellow Minnesotans: you belong here,” he said in a statement after signing the aforementioned executive order. “You are safe here, and we want you in our community as your authentic selves.”