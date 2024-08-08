Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Tim Walz is the political ally trans people need and deserve

The Minnesota governor has a long record of putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to support for LGBTQ people.

Tim Walz.
Tim Walz at City Hall on Aug. 1, 2024, in Bloomington, Minn.Getty Images
By  Katelyn Burns
Katelyn Burns MSNBC

Katelyn Burns

Katelyn Burns is a freelance journalist based in New England.