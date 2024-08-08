Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Watch: Fact check blows up lies in Team Trump’s new smear campaign against Tim Walz August 8, 2024 / 08:50

It’s not just birtherism making a comeback, so is Swift-boating

Last week, the Trump-Vance ticket brought back birtherism. This week, the Republicans have targeted Tim Walz by bringing back Swift-boating, too.

Aug. 8, 2024, 9:00 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post