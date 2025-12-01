Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump faces fallout after targeting Tim Walz with offensive slur

After the president used an ugly attack against one of his favorite Democratic targets, the White House had to deal with the consequences.

Dec. 1, 2025, 8:31 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post