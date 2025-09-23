White House lawyer takes over key prosecutor’s office under scandalous circumstances

When Donald Trump has an important personnel decision to make, the president too often looks to people he knows personally, as if he were the head of a social club and its members are entitled to certain perks — such as powerful positions in the executive branch of a global superpower.

This is especially true for the Republican’s former lawyers.

Pam Bondi was part of one of Trump’s legal teams, and she’s the attorney general. Todd Blanche was one of his criminal defense attorneys, and he’s now helping lead the Justice Department. Emil Bove represented Trump before being tapped to serve as the principal associate deputy attorney general, and he’s now a federal judge. D. John Sauer was also a Trump lawyer, and the president tapped him to serve as the solicitor general. Alina Habba was also a member of Trump’s legal team, and he tapped her to serve as an interim U.S. attorney.

The list is still growing. NBC News reported:

Lindsey Halligan, a former insurance lawyer and member of Trump’s legal team, was officially named interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Justice Department officials told NBC News today. Attorney General Pam Bondi swore in Halligan around noon at Justice Department headquarters in Washington. Halligan was part of the legal circle representing Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified records case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

In a normal administration, it’s a priority to find attorneys with prosecutorial experience to lead offices like these. In this instance, however, Trump told Bondi to appoint Halligan to oversee a key U.S. attorney’s office — this is a district that handles many of the country’s sensitive national security cases — despite the fact that she’s never been a prosecutor, and the 36-year-old lawyer’s White House work has largely focused on leading the administration’s campaign against the Smithsonian Institution.