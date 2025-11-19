Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Epstein survivor breaks her silence on ‘the list,’ Mar-a-Lago and the fight for justice November 18, 2025 / 09:02

In the end, Trump and his GOP allies were no match for the Epstein survivors

These survivors have done something few thought possible: They took on the most powerful person in the world, and they won.

MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023
Nov. 19, 2025, 2:44 PM EST

By

Jen Psaki

MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  

Latest Post