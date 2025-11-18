Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Senate suddenly passes the Epstein bill just hours after it cleared the House

The Senate passed the bill using unanimous consent even before the legislation had formally been sent to the chamber.

Chuck Schumer.
Chuck Schumer at the Capitol on June 13, 2024.AP file
By  Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey is a congressional reporter for MS NOW.